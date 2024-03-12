BIC EZ Reach Lighters is launching a new color series: Pastel. EZ Reach Pastel brings a fresh look to the brand's classic design. According to the company, the new serene pastel hues evoke a sense of calm and serenity, making EZ Reach Pastel the perfect lighting accessory for candles and more. Each EZ Reach Lighter is 100% safety tested and features a 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers away from the flame.