GoodtoGo Microwavable Containers

good natured Products Inc. unveils its GoodToGo Microwavable collection, the first Compost Manufacturing Alliance-certified compostable, high-clarity take-out containers that are heat resistant and made with 97 percent plant-based materials. According to the company, the new containers were made specifically to meet the requirements of single-use plastics regulations. The GoodToGo containers are stackable, leak-resistance and have hot/cold applications. Like all good natured Products, the GoodToGo collection contains no chemicals of concern, like BPAs, that are potentially harmful to human health, especially when heated, it added.