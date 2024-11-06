Gopuff to Accept SNAP Payment Nationwide

With this launch, Gopuff becomes the first instant commerce company to receive USDA approval for accepting SNAP payments, allowing several hundred micro-fulfillment centers and stores to begin accepting online SNAP payments.

"I'm proud and honored to support this effort by Gopuff to make its services eligible for SNAP," said Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. "This change would significantly help people living in food deserts access healthy and nutritious food, and modernize the delivery of SNAP to the current day."

Gopuff recently launched a Fresh Grocery initiative that adds hundreds of affordably priced fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry and fresh bread to its platform. During pilot testing, popular products among SNAP-eligible Gopuff customers included included baby formula, water, bananas, orange juice and milk, among other grocery items.

The company partnered with Forage, the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor, to enable SNAP payments on its platform.

To use SNAP on Gopuff, customers need to download the Gopuff app; add an electronic benefit transfer card as a payment method; and purchase eligible food items using SNAP benefits. They can also check their EBT balance at checkout and use multiple payment methods for a single order to cover non-SNAP items. Orders are then prepared in Gopuff's local micro-fulfillment centers and brought to customers' doors by delivery partners in as fast as 15 minutes.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is a leading instant commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and United Kingdom.

Founded in 2013 by cofounders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Gola, Gopuff's vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.