Gopuff Partners With Championship Athlete in Multiyear Deal

Through the partnership, Brady and Gopuff will create new and exciting experiences that drive value for customers and fans alike, such as:

Exclusive product collaborations: Combining Gopuff's deep customer insights and Brady's expertise in the health, wellness and consumer packaged goods spaces, they will work together to develop unique products available exclusively to Gopuff customers.

TB's health & wellness category: A new category on the Gopuff app and website curated by Brady will be available in the coming weeks, complete with products like Nobull and TB12, among others.

"The Brady Bag": Building on its line of culturally relevant "bag" collections, such as "The Yes Chef Bag" and "The Game 7 Bag," Gopuff will launch its first-ever celebrity tote bag and collection in partnership with Brady.

E1 Team Brady: Gopuff will become the official instant delivery partner of Team Brady's E1 electric powerboat racing team.

"Since my first time using Gopuff, I've been amazed by how fast and seamless the deliveries are, offering so many different options right at your fingertips," said Brady. "I'm excited to be working with the Gopuff team to continue to drive innovation and help create an even better experience for their customers."

The partnership comes on the heels of the launch of Gopuff's national brand campaign, which is designed to aid the brand in its strategic growth, build awareness and define Gopuff's new chapter. Now, through the company's biggest-ever partnership, Gopuff will continue to grow its audience and drive innovation on behalf of customers nationwide, the company stated.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady has been known throughout his career for his excellence on the field of play. Throughout his unprecedented football career, Brady shattered numerous records. He ranks first all-time in touchdown passes, passing yards and wins, and his 11 consecutive division titles and seven World Championships are the most in league history.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is a leading instant commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the United States and United Kingdom.

Founded in 2013 by cofounders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Gola, Gopuff's vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.