Gopuff Campaign Invites Consumers to Bring the Magic

"With a business predicated on speed and a team with its finger on the pulse of culture, Gopuff does more than deliver products — we create experiences," said Tyler Stewart, head of marketing and creative partnerships at Gopuff. "Bring The Magic is a strategic campaign designed to share that magic with a broader audience while also serving as a promise to our existing customers that, with Gopuff, their everyday can be a bit more special. By taking a more refined approach with this campaign and the creative, we're growing up, without growing old."

According to the company, the magic of the Gopuff experience is made possible by its vertically integrated business model, which allows it to ensure consistently fast speed, a relevant and reliable assortment and great value for customers.

The "Bring the Magic" campaign debuts with a 60-second hero film that utilizes mind-bending and reality-breaking visuals as the protagonist adds wonder to the world around him, and delivers the feeling one gets from the arrival of every Gopuff bag. Based on the question, "what if the everyday could be so much more than everyday?" the film uses a lighthearted and fantastical narrative to give viewed a peek behind the curtain to observe Gopuff's unseen magic.

"There's a belief at Gopuff, from the founders to the micro-fulfillment centers, that there's an opportunity to make life's simplest moments and everyday necessities exciting," said Oriel Davis-Lyons, chief creative officer, Mother New York. "You feel it anytime you open the app and that's what we wanted to capture with this platform and the work. The brand is on the threshold of becoming a household name, and we're proud to partner with them on that journey."

The integrated campaign spans activations, cinema, influencers, social media and more. Additionally, the campaign extends beyond traditional channels to the Gopuff app and the physical world via the iconic Gopuff brown paper bag: Gopuff will issue a series of limited-edition, premium tote bags, starting with custom city-inspired totes in New York City, Philadelphia and Miami. It is also bringing magic to life's big and small moments with culturally relevant collections such as "The Yes Chef Bag," "The Situationship Bag," "The Prepper Bag" and "The Dial Up Bag."

Founded in 2013 by cofounders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Philadelphia-based Gopuff is an instant commerce platform which provides delivery services to customers in more than 650 U.S. cities.