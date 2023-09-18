Gopuff Rolls Out Discounted Student Membership

PHILADELPHIA — Gopuffis offering college and university students a better deal with the launch of the Student FAM membership program, which provides full access to Gopuff FAM membership benefits at a 50 percent discount.

Student FAM members will enjoy exclusive perks and access to an average of 30 percent lower prices on everyday essentials, all delivered within minutes, for just $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year, according to the company.

"In 2013, we founded Gopuff in Philadelphia on our college campus with the premise of improving college students' lives," said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff. "Today, we are excited to introduce our Student FAM membership which, at only $3.99 a month, is a no-brainer for all college students. We are proud to bring significant value and convenience to more than 1,000 college campuses across the country."

As part of their membership, students will get all of the benefits Gopuff recently launched as part of the Gopuff FAM rollout, including:

"Lower Than Low Prices" — Members enjoy always-on 30 percent price reductions on 100-plus essentials, such as a dozen organic eggs for $2, plus laundry detergent, paper towels and milk.

Weekly Deals — Dropping every Monday, members receive exclusive, limited-time offers on more than 40 percent off on trendy, new brands.

No fees, free delivery — Members get unlimited free deliveries with zero additional fees.

FAM members make up nearly 50 percent of all Gopuff orders and save an average of $20 per month per member, the company said. Student FAM can often pay for itself in as little as one order.

To bring additional value to Student FAM memberships, Gopuff announced exclusive perks with leading brands. Students can get a free, seven-day trial of Bumble Premium and access a free, extended seven-day trial of GauthPlus, as well as 25 percent off a Gauthmath premium subscription.

Undergraduate and graduate students with an .edu email address are eligible to join the Student FAM membership program. For a limited time, new Gopuff customers who sign up for Student FAM can also use code "GOPUFFU" for $100 off and a chance to win a $50,000 prize.

Additionally, Gopuff's team will soon visit campuses in Arizona, Florida, Texas, California, Chicago and beyond to give away swag, discount codes and more.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Philadelphia-based Gopuff is an instant commerce platform which provides delivery services to customers in more than 650 U.S. cities. In 2021, it expanded services to the U.K. with the purchase of Newcastle-upon-Tyne-based Fancy.