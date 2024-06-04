Gopuff Enhances 'Basically' Private Label Offering

"Our private label products have consistently ranked among Gopuff's most-ordered items since they first launched two years ago," said Bri Waldoch, director of private label at Gopuff. "So today, we're excited to bring to life an even wider assortment of high-quality, affordable and delicious products we know our customers will love — each item specifically designed with Gopuff customers’ unique tastes and preferences in mind."

Basically Premium

The new Basically Premium assortment offers customers a wide range of "more-than-extraordinary" products developed with Gopuff customers' unique tastes front and center. The new product line provides space for Gopuff to expand into new categories and experiences its customers are hungry for, according to the company, such as thoughtfully formulated products made with high-quality ingredients and fewer artificial colors, flavors and preservatives including:

Within the new Basically Premium brand are gluten-free Beef Sticks made with 100% USA beef and no synthetic nitrates, nitrites, artificial flavors or preservatives. The new line will also feature Basically Premium Coconut Water and Aluminum-Bottled Spring Water.

Premium flavor combinations like Caramel Cheddar and White Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn. Sea Salt and Wasabi-flavored Seaweed snacks will also launch later this year.

Trending and buzzworthy items such as Freeze-Dried Candy and Strawberry and Mixed Berry Twists. Plus, Mini Ice Cream Cones popular on TikTok will soon be available under the Basically Premium brand.

Basically Line Extensions

Since launching in 2022, Basically products have consistently ranked in the top 10 most-ordered products on Gopuff. Now, the expansion brings customers access to a wider assortment of more-than-ordinary basics at a great value. New Basically products include puppy pads, paper plates, cookie bites and more. Later this year, Gopuff will also introduce sparkling water in cans and bottles, baby wipes and shelf-stable tea products, such as an organic iced tea-lemonade beverages.

Basically Brand Refresh

To accommodate a larger assortment of products and new premium offerings, Gopuff redesigned the Basically brand logo and packaging. The elevated, modernized visual identity easily flexes into dissonant categories — from baby products to batteries, toilet paper, extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil, to 'Blazin' Hot Cheese Balls, premium products and more — all while maintaining consistency. With the new branding, Basically products are easily recognized across the app as the company looks to build private label brand awareness and loyalty further.

As consumer interest in Gopuff private labels continues to grow, the company created Gopuff Exclusives, a one-stop-shop within its app where customers can find all its products and exclusive offerings — from Basically, Goodnow and Gopuff Cookies to the company’s exclusive collaborations with Prime Video, Juvee and Pure Green.

Founded in 2013 by cofounders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Philadelphia-based Gopuff is an instant commerce platform which provides delivery services to customers in more than 650 U.S. cities.