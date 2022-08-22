Gopuff Expands Ad Reach With Off-Site Media

PHILADELPHIA — Gopuff is expanding its retail media network for full shopper journey campaigns through the debut of Gopuff Ads, the first instant ad platform.

It is the first retail media network to roll out the off-site capabilities of CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon.

The unified approach builds on Gopuff Ads' initial integration with CitrusAd, enabling brands to reach not just Gopuff site visitors, but also the entirety of Gopuff's shopper audience across the open web with timely and relevant advertising, according to the company.

"As the first instant ad platform, we are bringing advertisers closer to their desired audience by collapsing the marketing funnel from impression to consumption in 30 minutes," said Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff. "Now, Gopuff Ads' expansion into off-site media with CitrusAd — powered by Epsilon's first-party purchase and future intent data — delivers amplified, relevant reach for our brand partners. We look forward to introducing this enhanced and streamlined capability to our partners."

Gopuff, which reportedly has the ability to transform an ad impression to consumption in minutes, is also expanding on-site ad inventory beyond sponsored products and search to include relevant sponsored product carousels, all of which are managed and measured on its full-scope platform.

Brands leveraging Gopuff Ads are seeing a return on investment as high as 430 percent, the company reported, while platform revenue grew nearly 170 percent year-over-year in July as active products more than doubled on-site.

These enhancements enable brands to influence consumers at the point of purchase through on-site advertising. They can also generate demand across the open web by reaching Gopuff customers with relevant, off-site display, video and connected TV advertising tied directly to in-stock inventory. Brands can understand their ad performance through SKU-level sales reporting that combines both on-site and off-site campaigns.

"When companies like Gopuff make the decision to unify on-site and off-site media capabilities as a one-stop shop, they will grow advertiser adoption, revenues and site traffic," said David Haase, CEO of CitrusAd Americas. "Through CitrusAd's easy to use self-service, white-label platform, full-funnel Gopuff Ads campaigns can now easily be managed by brands under one roof to expand audience reach and attract new customers."

Joe Doran, chief product officer at Epsilon, added that brands can reach shopper audiences with relevant and compelling messages that drive impulse sales by engaging consumers both on-site and off-site.

"This is a win for Gopuff and the brands it serves. We look forward to more brands being able to tap into the power of over 200 million privacy-protected CORE IDs in the U.S. and reach their customers through high-impact ad formats at an unprecedented level of scale," Doran said.

Other new initiatives from Gopuff include its first foray into the private label market through the launch of its Basically, line, which includes snacks, water and home essentials, as Convenience Store News reported.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff is an instant commerce platform.