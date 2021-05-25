C-store Retailers Welcome Customers Back With a Summer Full of Deals

"This summer represents a return to the road for so many people and we're hoping to inspire everyone to take the road trip of their dreams while participating in the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant for Pilot Flying J. "Pilot Flying J is the ultimate one-stop travel center to fuel up, re-energize and restock on road trip essentials. With safety and cleanliness a top priority, our guests can expect friendly service, clean restrooms and quality items at every stop."

Running from May 24 through Sept. 5, the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway will reward guests with a grand prize of $5,000 in free fuel, as well as three monthly prizes of $250 gift cards.

To enter, road trippers, professional drives and other guests share pictures of their adventures on Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page, or by tagging @PilotFlyingJ on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #SummerIsAGoGiveaway.

Participants can double their chances and earn an additional entry by including any Pilot-branded cup in their photo.

To celebrate National Road Trip Day (May 28), Pilot Flying J is offering summerlong deals through the myRewards Plus mobile app, including:

BOGO drinks, beginning May 24;

$5 off purchase of $15 or more (excluding tobacco, fuel, lottery and alcohol) from May 28-31;

$2 off the new southern or spicy chicken sandwich from May 24-30 at participating locations;

BOGO 50 percent off on all sunglasses from May 31 to June 6; and

99-cent fountain or frozen drinks with the purchase of any hot food item at the register through Aug. 31.

"After an unusual year for many, National Road Trip Day recognizes the pent-up demand to get back on the road and spend quality time with loved ones while safely exploring new destinations," said Whitney Haslam Johnson, chief experience officer for Pilot Flying J. "For over 62 years, Pilot Flying J has fueled America's road trips and with more than 750 locations serving over 1.5 million guests a day, our travel centers are ready to welcome road trippers with clean, safe fuel stops and everything needed for a summer of fun."

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J's travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

The York, Pa.-based retail kicked off the summer early with the April 26 launch of its 2021 VIP Summer Sweepstakes. As part of the annual promotion, Rutter's will give away more than $50,000 in cash and prizes to VIP customers over the next four months.

"We love rewarding our loyal customers with the chance to win prizes, while enjoying some of their favorite items from Rutter's," said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing at Rutter's. "After a difficult summer in 2020 for many of our customers, we're excited to provide them with some fun to 'take back summer'!"

Sweepstakes entries, in the form of collect-to-win game pieces and online drawings, allow customers to win weekly $100 gift cards, free Rutter's coffee for a year, free fountain beverages for a year and free fuel for a year, as well as $2,000 Rutter's gift cards and the grand prize of a $5,000 Rutter's gift card.

The VIP Summer Sweepstakes runs until Aug. 29. No purchase is necessary.

Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

TXB

TXB, previously known as Kwik Chek, is kicking off the summer with its annual 100 Days of Summer giveaway. From June 1 through Sept. 8, participants can win one free prize every day by playing the virtual scratch-and-win game available on the TXB mobile app.