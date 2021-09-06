GPM Celebrates Opening of First Store in Its Remodel Initiative

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is welcoming customers to the first of multiple convenience stores that are a part of the operator's remodel initiative that showcases an enhanced store design.

The fas mart, located at 2758 Virginia Ave., in Collinsville, Va., will host a grand opening celebration on June 10 and offer exclusive, limited-time promotions for fas REWARDS members from June 9-23. Among the offers are:

Free standard size Snickers bar (limit one)

Free 500-mililiter Vish hand soap with any purchase (limit one)

Free Reese’s Snack Cake (limit one)

Buy one, get one free 14-ounce Nesquik products

Free Hostess Twinkies (limit one)

Free Rice Krispies Treats Dunk'd Cookies and Cream (limit one)

In addition to these fas REWARDS offerings for enrolled members, GPM is also including a number of promotions for all customers, like:

49-cent fountain drinks (all sizes)

Free value hot dog (limit one)

Free small bean-to-cup coffee (limit one)

Free 8-ounce Nesquik with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich

Free 28-ounce Bodyarmor to the first 120 guests who purchase a roller grill item

Customers can also enter a sweepstakes to win multiple prizes from Monster Energy, Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr. Pepper. Winners will be drawn June 18.