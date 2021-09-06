GPM Celebrates Opening of First Store in Its Remodel Initiative
RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is welcoming customers to the first of multiple convenience stores that are a part of the operator's remodel initiative that showcases an enhanced store design.
The fas mart, located at 2758 Virginia Ave., in Collinsville, Va., will host a grand opening celebration on June 10 and offer exclusive, limited-time promotions for fas REWARDS members from June 9-23. Among the offers are:
- Free standard size Snickers bar (limit one)
- Free 500-mililiter Vish hand soap with any purchase (limit one)
- Free Reese’s Snack Cake (limit one)
- Buy one, get one free 14-ounce Nesquik products
- Free Hostess Twinkies (limit one)
- Free Rice Krispies Treats Dunk'd Cookies and Cream (limit one)
In addition to these fas REWARDS offerings for enrolled members, GPM is also including a number of promotions for all customers, like:
- 49-cent fountain drinks (all sizes)
- Free value hot dog (limit one)
- Free small bean-to-cup coffee (limit one)
- Free 8-ounce Nesquik with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich
- Free 28-ounce Bodyarmor to the first 120 guests who purchase a roller grill item
Customers can also enter a sweepstakes to win multiple prizes from Monster Energy, Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr. Pepper. Winners will be drawn June 18.
"We're excited to celebrate the official grand opening of our first remodel store location in Collinsville, Va.," said GPM Investments Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Michael Bloom. "This grand opening is filled with giveaways and promotions for our fas REWARDS members and all customers who visit in the next two weeks. The remodeled store features a fresh look from the inside out including an easy to navigate format and expanded food and beverage offerings."
This fas mart is the first of 10 remodels planned for 2021 as part of an extensive remodel program to remodel 360 of 1,400 company-operated locations.
As Convenience Store News previously reported, this remodel program will be spread across all GPM brands, including fas mart, E-Z Mart and Scotchman. It will focus on enhancing the overall customer experience through design, assortment, navigation, and layout. Key highlights to the program include:
- Expanded freezers for frozen foods;
- Expanded grab 'n' go open air coolers for prepared foods;
- Roller grills for hot dogs and Tornados;
- Hot grab 'n' go for breakfast sandwiches and bakery items;
- Walk-in beer caves;
- New checkout experience;
- Essential safety items to include hand sanitizers, pump soap, masks, gloves and wipes;
- Expanded fountain drink assortment with chewy ice;
- Addition of Frazil frozen drinks to 800-plus stores;
- Expanded coolers for water, soda, energy drinks and beer; and
- New bean-to-cup coffee on demand for a fresh cup all the time.
The remodel plan anticipates investing approximately $360 million over three to five years to unify the stores in design while maintaining the local well-known banners in each area, according to GPM.
Based in Richmond, GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. It operates and supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C., and is the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States. GPM has 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.