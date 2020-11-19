VIDEO: GPM Unveils Store Prototype for Its Extensive Remodel Program

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is ready to embark on its remodel initiative, armed with a new convenience store prototype.

The company will use the design for remodels and raze-and-rebuild stores. It expects to remodel approximately 360 in key locations across the country over the next three to five years.

"We have been working on this prototype over the last year and are very excited about the extensive remodel program, and the benefits it will bring to our existing customers, as well as new customers who will be drawn in by the fresh new look," said Arie Kotler, CEO of Arko Holdings Ltd. and GPM.

"Our remodeled stores will feature an expanded offering with grab 'n' go prepared food, beer caves, frozen food, an enhanced drink lineup and much more," he added. "Over the past few months, we have had the opportunity to take learnings from our customers' shopping behaviors as well as the changing consumer environment and implement key updates to our remodel program and in-store offering to provide an enhanced customer experience emphasizing the local regional brand."

According to Kotler, Arko/GPM expects to the remodel program will generate roughly $72 million of incremental EBITDA over the next three to five years.

"In addition to our other strategic initiatives, including our continued core acquisition strategy as well as synergies from the recently acquired Empire business, this aggressive remodeling program underlies our confidence in our ability to continue to drive strong and consistent growth and returns for all our stakeholders," he said.