GPM Expands Its C-store Network in Arkansas

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is expanding its footprint in Arkansas with the acquisition of Cash and Sons LP Gas Co. Inc.'s Cash and Sons convenience store chain.

The five-store acquisition marks GPM's second entry into the state of Arkansas after its E-Z Mart acquisition last year — a path upon which GPM plans to continue to expand as part of its growth strategy into the Southwest, the company stated.

"We are very excited about the Cash and Sons stores," said GPM Investments CEO Arie Kotler. "We plan to provide these customers with the same great quality service and products as they are used to. We welcome the Cash and Sons associates to the GPM family."

The acquisition of Cash and Sons comes shortly on the heels of GPM's announcement of the pending acquisition of 63 Riiser Fuels stores in Wisconsin. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Richmond-based GPM Investments, together with its subsidiaries, operates or supplies fuel to more than 1,400 stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia