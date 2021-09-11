GPM Expands Pizza Program as Part of Its Push to Enhance In-Store Customer Experience

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is expanding its pizza offering across 200 convenience stores.

Select locations in 15 states will offer both slices and whole pies made from 100% California vine-ripened tomatoes, 100% real mozzarella cheese, homemade crust, and a variety of toppings. Three flavor options include cheese, pepperoni, and sausage and pepperoni.

GPM's brands carrying the new offer include Apple Market, Cash's, E-Z Mart, fas mart, fastmarket, Jiffi Stop, Roadrunner, Scotchman, shore stop, and Village Pantry.

"Pizza is a customer favorite, and we are excited to offer Italian style pizza pies to more of our customers across the country," said Ray Zeiher, senior category manager, food service at GPM Investments LLC. "Many of our stores are located in rural areas with limited access to quality dining options and we’re proud to serve our customers with the same level of quality they have come to expect from their pizza purveyors."

Customers can enjoy two pizza slices for $4.49 and a whole pizza for $13.99.

Fas REWARDS members can purchase two slices for $3.49 or a pie for $12.99. Additionally, during November and December, members will receive a free 16-ounce Coca-Cola when buying two slices.

The pizza expansion is one of many ways GPM is working to enhance its in-store customer experience and foodservice offerings. This summer, the convenience operator refreshed its fountain assortment in 260 stores across its family of brands.

GPM plans to expand its pizza offering to several new stores over the next year.

Richmond-based GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia. As the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.