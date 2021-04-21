GPM Expands Rollout of Frazil Frozen Slush Machines

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is rolling out Frazil frozen slush machines so customers can enjoy a cool, refreshing beverage at more than 800 stores across the United States.

As part of the rollout, GPM will offer Tangerango Frazil frozen slush as a limited-time offer (LTO) for the summer, available May 19 to Sept. 7. Tangerango, a fusion of the popular flavors tangerine and mango, is the first of multiple unique LTOs that GPM will offer as part of its "100 Days of Summer" promotion.

"At GPM, we're focused on providing our customers with high-quality products they can enjoy every time they visit our stores," said Jim Rastetter, category manager of dispensed beverages at GPM. "We know that Frazil has proven to delight our customers, so we're excited for the rollout into even more stores, including a variety of delicious and unique flavors."

GPM consolidated under one unified slush program in summer 2020 to keep consumers coming back to try new flavors. It partnered with Frazil to deliver premium, high-quality and convenient drink offerings to customers in an initial rollout of more than 600 Frazil machines in 500-plus stores. Currently, there are more than 900 Frazil machines at GPM stores.

"GPM continues to be a great partner in supporting an aggressive rollout plan to maximize impact and contribution from the frozen beverage category," said Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Freezing Point LLC, owner of Frazil. "Since the beginning, GPM had a strong vision of what they wanted from their frozen beverage category, and Frazil closely aligned with that vision to delight consumers with high quality offerings. Our operational support helps to ensure the in-store experience is second-to-none in this category."

Richmond-based GPM, a subsidiary of ARKO Corp., was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to roughly 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel in 33 states and Washington, D.C.