GPM Investments Brings Holiday Cheer to Loyalty Members

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is making spirits bright for fas REWARDS loyalty members through the "Twelve Days of FREE Christmas Cheer" promotion.

From Dec. 14-25, enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty program members will receive free customer favorites and stocking stuffers, according to the company. The promotion will take place across all of ARKO's convenience stores.

"We know that the holidays can be a stressful time, so we along with our supplier partners are giving all of our enrolled loyalty members a little bit of cheer, on us, at our 'Family of Community Brands,'" said Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael Bloom. "Our seasonal promotions offer the perfect holiday treat, which goes perfectly with our $1.29 any size coffee to our loyalty members — the perfect way to stay warm in the colder weather. And as always, enrolled loyalty members can get great savings on fuel and everyday holiday essentials."

For a limited time, customers enrolling in the fas REWARDS loyalty program will receive $10 in fas BUCKS for joining the program. Customers can enroll online or download the fas REWARDS app by visiting www.fasrewards.com, or by enrolling in store.

"We offer significant value to our loyal customers all year-round, but we want to make things even better — and free — for the holidays," Bloom said. "It's easier than ever to sign up and enjoy this unique offer and other great deals available exclusively to enrolled fas REWARDS loyal customers."

Driving increased frequency and total spend through order and delivery, and relevant in-store and in-app personalized deals via the fas REWARDS program is one of ARKO's three key pillars of the convenience store retailer's marketing and store initiatives, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Richmond-based ARKO operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.