GPM Investments Expands Core-Mark Service Agreement

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC expanded its service agreement with Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. to an additional 376 convenience stores.

"Our teams have formed an excellent partnership that should grow for many years to come as we have a shared vision for our stores and customer's needs," said Chris Giacobone, chief operating officer for GPM Investments.

In all, Core-Mark now services 969 GMP locations in 17 states.

"The GPM brands have been highly valued customers for a decade and there are few better validators of our hard work than a partner expanding our relationship by more than one third," said Bill Stein, senior vice president of enterprise growth for Core-Mark.

"GPM has been a leader in offering a broad variety of hot, fresh foods in its locations, a strong strategic fit with our focus on innovation and profitable growth for our customers. We look forward to getting to work on our expanded partnership," he added.

Richmond-based GPM is the largest privately owned company in the convenience channel with approximately 1,400 c-stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

South San Francisco-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to more than 43,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drugstores, supercenters, big box, liquor and specialty stores.