GPM Investments Fuels Next Fas Rewards Promotion

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., introduces the convenience store chain's latest promotion to enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty program members.

Through the "Fuel Challenge," loyalty members who either did not purchase fuel or made one or two trips per month from September to November, will receive a 20-cents-per-gallon discount, up to 20 gallons, if they make one more trip than usual, with certain limitations.

The promotion runs through Dec. 31.

"Americans feel like costs are too high and inflation is stretching their pocketbook, and we're making several offers this holiday season to help our loyal customers save money with a special bonus offer during the holidays," said Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael Bloom. "This is a unique offer that is being targeted directly to enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty customers at eligible 'Family of Community Brands' stores."

The Fuel Challenge is not available to customers in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The Fuel Challenge is the most recent campaign from GPM Investments. The retailer recently kicked off the "Twelve Days of FREE Christmas Cheer" promotion for fas REWARDS members. From Dec. 14-25, enrolled loyalty program members will receive free customer favorites and stocking stuffers, according to the company.

Driving increased frequency and total spend through order and delivery, and relevant in-store and in-app personalized deals via the fas REWARDS program is one of ARKO's three key pillars of the convenience store retailer's marketing and store initiatives, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Richmond-based ARKO operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.