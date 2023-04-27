GPM Investments Kicks Off Latest Round of Seasonal Savings

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is rolling out a new season of savings as the weather warms up.

Off the heels of the launch of the retailer's newly upgraded fas REWARDS mobile app, enrolled loyalty members can sign in each week for exclusive deals on rotation. Through May 16, members will find offers such as:

Free 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino from April 19-25

Free Kinder Joy Egg or Kinder Joy Variety Egg from April 26-May 2, limit one per customer

Free BIC mini lighter from May 3-9

$3 in fas BUCKS to celebrate Mother’s Day (May 14) from May 10-16

Additionally, GPM is partnering with a handful of candy and snack, and beverage suppliers to offer loyalty members deals throughout the season, including:

Buy-one-get-one-free 14-ounce Core Power

Buy one Cape Cod or Kettle 2-ounce chips, get one for $1

Buy-one-get-one-free 700-mililiter LIFEWTR

Buy-one-get-one-free Jack Links Beef Jerky Classic Stick

Buy two 16-ounce Red Bull and receive 10 cents off per gallon

With these savings, enrolled fas REWARDS members in participating states can take advantage of the convenience store retailer's "Buy More, Stack More, Save More" benefit by adding savings up to $1 per gallon off their next fuel purchase, up to 20 gallons.

Customers in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin can continue to stack points which turn into fas BUCKS at their local GPM stores. Fuel discounts vary based on state law.

"As the weather improves, we're focused on providing our customers with deals to make the most of this spring season," said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. "When combined with exclusive in-app only hot deals and personalized saving offered through our new and improved app, our fas REWARDS loyalty program offers enrolled members countless ways to save in store and at the pump."

GPM Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Richmond-based ARKO Corp., one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. The company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.