GPM Investments Upgrades Rewards App

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., launched the new fas REWARDS mobile app.

The new app offers enrolled loyalty members a variety of new features, including exclusive deals not available in stores, order and delivery, age-verified offers on tobacco and alcohol, and a store locator with current gas prices at GPM locations close to members.

Key features of the fas REWARDS app also include:

A virtual wallet, which allows members to browse and add exclusive offers to their wallet;

Geofenced locations, which leverages the user's location services, allowing them to access the app from any one of GPM's community brands;

The fas REWARDS dashboard, which enables further personalization by presenting the member's reward balances and allows them to track all rewards at a glance, incentivizing them to reach their next redemption goal; and

A referral program, which rewards users for inviting friends and family to enroll.

Further incentives include stacking discounts in the ARKO "Buy More, Stack More, Save More" program. Enrolled loyalty members can save on fuel by stacking savings of up to $1 off their next fuel purchase for up to 20 gallons of fuel or — for loyalty members in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin — by redeeming their points for fas bucks to spend in the store.

"The new app is a leap forward for our company, helping develop personal relationships with our customers while providing them with many great features that save money and time shopping the great options our stores provide," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of GPM. "We believe the significant benefits and superior functionality of the app will drive enrollment growth."

After relaunching the rewards program in November 2020 and expanding it to all GPM stores the following year, the fas REWARDS program now has more than 1.3 million enrolled members who spent an average of $1,400 annually in 2022, with nearly nine visits per month.

The new app is now available via both the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Richmond-based GPM operates or supplies c-stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. It has approximately 3,200 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,660 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.