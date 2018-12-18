GPM Investments Subsidiary Unveils Next-Generation Dunkin' Store

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC subsidiary Broyles Hospitality LLC unveiled a next-generation Dunkin' store in Erwin, Tenn.

Located at 517 Jonesborough Road, the new Dunkin' restaurant offers a first look at the Dunkin' brand's U.S. store of the future experience, making Dunkin' runs faster and more convenient than ever, according to GPM.

The location offers the brand's signature cold beverages, now served through an innovative eight tap system, as well as a drive-thru for quick, convenient service for on-the-go customers.

Additionally, the new Dunkin' features a modern look with special interior design implementing lighter colored materials, an open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

The Erwin Dunkin' opened its doors on Nov. 27, with a grand opening celebration held on Thursday, Nov. 29. The event included prizes like a radio remote, giveaways for free coffee every week for a year, samples, Dunkin' gift bags, and photos with Dunkin' mascots and Eastern Tennessee State University's mascot, Bucky.

"Broyles Hospitality is very excited to be a part of the future of the Dunkin' brand. We are thrilled to launch the second next-generation store in the state of Tennessee!" expressed Arie Kotler, president and CEO of Broyles Hospitality. "This next-gen store, will offer a modern dining experience with a contemporary design and innovative technologies. We look forward to serving the community now that we have opened the doors of this brand-new Dunkin'!"

Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. family of companies, which operate more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries.

Broyles Hospitality is an independent Dunkin' franchisee that owns eight stores in Tri-Cities Tennessee and Virginia. Broyles is set to open two more Dunkin' stores in 2019.

Richmond-based GPM Investments has approximately 1,400 convenience stores, and operates or supplies fuel to stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.