GPM Kicks Off Store Planogram Resets at Wisconsin Stores

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is launching resets of its Wisconsin convenience stores operating under the R Store, Jetz and Bread & Butter Shop banners.

The planogram resets, which officially launched in August and will run through September, include more than 300 new items and the latest 2021 expanded assortments across candy, grocery, frozen foods, health and beauty care, automotive, salty snacks and more.

The resets also include an updated layout of the center store and updated adjacencies, as well as endcap displays.

As stores reset, they will transition to Core-Mark international Inc. for delivery of fresh food and a broad array of center store planogram merchandise. GPM signed an extended 32-month master supply agreement with Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. as part of a consolidation of its wholesalers and continued growth strategy in May, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Our planogram reset program focuses on updating the layout and assortments in stores to enhance the overall shopping experience for our customers," said Jennifer Colley, space planning manager at GPM Investments. "From salty snacks to candy to automotive items, shoppers will have easy access to even more products that meet their needs in an easy to navigate layout."

The store planograms are unrelated to the company's anticipated remodel of approximately 360 company-owned stores. The remodel plan involves the investment of approximately $360 million over three to five years to improve the overall customer experience and unify store design while maintaining the local, well-known banners in each area.

Based in Richmond, GPM Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. It operates and supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C., and is the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States. GPM has 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,650 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.