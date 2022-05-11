GPM Offering Incentives in Its Effort to Hire 5,000 Employees

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is offering a range of incentives and benefits to prospective employees as it seeks to add 5,000 new employees to its ranks. The company is looking to fill open, seasonal and turnover positions at convenience stores located in multiple states, with opportunities including both full-time and part-time roles at all levels.

The hiring initiative is GPM's latest move to offer more opportunities for workers in their local communities, the company said.

"We're looking forward to bringing even more employees to the GPM family as new opportunities are available for thousands of individuals this year," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO Corp., parent company to GPM. "The entire economy continues to face a tight labor market, and I'm confident that our benefits package and convenient virtual interview process will help us in this hiring effort as we look for energetic, customer-oriented, individuals to help fill these positions."

Benefits for full-time GPM employees include a 401(k) with company match, incentives, paid time off, health, dental, vision, life insurance and disability coverage. Part-time associates are eligible for paid time off and certain benefits.

This summer, the company is offering retention bonuses and other incentives for employees at multiple levels, including associates, store managers and district managers.

GPM also pays employees weekly and partners with PayActiv, a technology platform that provides employees with financial services, which allows employees to gain access to earned wages prior to their scheduled paycheck.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, GPM launched new methods of hiring and interacting with candidates, such as implementing texting software as an avenue to communicate and engage with candidates. It also adopted an efficient and convenient virtual interview process, which has positively improved the overall experience for candidates and hiring managers, the company reported.

Interested candidates can apply at gpminvestments.com/careers.

GPM is the latest c-store operator to kick off hiring campaigns ahead of the summer travel season. On March 7, Pennsylvania-based Wawa launched its annual hiring effort with the goal of hiring nearly 1,000 new associates for roles at every Wawa store from the New Jersey Shore to the beaches of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. More than 55 stores are located in those areas and will continue their recruiting campaign through the summer season.

On March 30-31, Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops held a two-day National Hiring Event during which it sought to hire more than 2,000 new team members at more than 580 Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores and Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations across the United States.

7-Eleven Inc., Maverik, Pilot Co. and Royal Farms also launched hiring initiatives and held National Hiring Day events as they sought to fill thousands of full-time and part-time positions across the country.

Richmond-based GPM Investments currently operates 1,415 convenience stores and 1,675 dealer sites in 33 states and the District of Columbia. It operates in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites.