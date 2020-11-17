GPM Subsidiary Adds to Dunkin' Franchise Network

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC's subsidiary Broyles Hospitality LLC unveiled its third Next-Gen Dunkin', marking the company's 10th Dunkin' franchise.

Located in Kingsport, Tenn., the Dunkin' showcases Dunkin' Brand’s U.S. store of the future, which includes:

A modern look with a special interior design that incorporates a brighter color palate, open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment;

Drive-thru access as well as delivery for quick convenient service; and

Dunkin's innovative eight-tap system for quick service of all signature cold beverages.

The store will be paired alongside a Roadrunner Markets convenience store — which is also operated by another subsidiary of GPM — and Subway restaurant, providing customers an array of offerings in one convenient location, according to GPM.

"GPM is always interested in developing the right franchising partnerships for our customers in the locations where they want them most, which is exactly what this — our 10th Dunkin' location does," said GPM President and CEO Arie Kotler. "Our goal is to continue to bring the best franchises to prime locations and as we work to elevate the customer experience in each of our stores across the country."

Broyles Hospitality is slated to add two additional Dunkin' locations in 2021.

GPM took over ownership of Broyles Hospitality in 2017, which operates Dunkin' franchises in Tennessee and Virginia. The acquisition will further develop GPM's existing portfolio in the Southeast, according to the company, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We are incredibly proud of our local franchisee network, Broyles Hospitality, and the opening of our newest next generation concept Dunkin' restaurant in the Tri Cities," said Katie Gaston, field marketing manager for Dunkin'. "Our teams are excited to continue to bring guests a convenient, safe and on-the-go experience to keep them running on America's favorite coffee and donuts."

Based in Richmond, GPM Investments operates 2,930 locations comprised of 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,580 dealer sites across 33 states and Washington, D.C.