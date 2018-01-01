Grabbies Compostable Gloves

Grabbies are 100 percent compostable and disposable gloves designed to protect consumers from germs that live on fuel pump handles. In addition to protecting consumers from grime, the gloves include a tear-off, customizable coupon for a specific product in the convenience store. The gloves were made available to consumers for free at select stations last month. Pending the success of this six-store launch, the Grabbies program will increase availability at additional convenience store gas stations in the coming months. Grabbies are 100 percent biodegradable and compostable. The gloves are made entirely of plant products and harmlessly disintegrate within 90 days.