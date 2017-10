Green-Go, a new company, introduces Green-Go Organic Cactus Water. The zero-calorie, USDA organic cactus water is derived from the nutrient-rich paddle of the Nopal, or prickly pear, cactus. Green-Go Organic Cactus Water is non-GMO project verified and OU kosher certified. The initial variety, Hint of Lemon, comes packaged in a 16.9-ounce Tetra-Pak with a 15-month shelf life. The suggested retail price is $2.99.