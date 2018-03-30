Green Valley Grocery Inks Multi-Year Pact With Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — Green Valley Grocery has scored a winning goal with the announcement of its latest partnership.

The convenience store chain is now an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League (NHL) franchised owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC.

Through the multi-year partnership, Green Valley Grocery will receive in-arena branding at both T-Mobile Arena and City National Arena. It will also become involved in the team’s youth hockey programs and Vegas Golden Knights Foundational events.

"Green Valley Grocery has been proudly serving residents of Southern Nevada for almost 40 years and we are pleased to partner with a local business that has deep roots within our community," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz.

The c-store retailer was founded 40 years ago by Richard Crawford with one location in Henderson, Nev., and has since grown to 57 locations throughout southern Nevada.

"We have invested in this community with the desire to add to the quality of life for all residents and we recognize that shared spirit in the Vegas Golden Knights organization," Crawford said. "We are thrilled to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights on endeavors that will benefit important programs such as youth hockey and make this community even greater."

The Golden Knights and Green Valley also reached a distribution agreement with Foley Family Wines to sell two exclusive and limited-edition Vegas Golden Knights private label wines. The 2015 Vegas Golden Knights Chalone Chardonnay and 2015 Vegas Golden Knights Foley Johnson Meritage are both priced at $50 per bottle and will be available for purchase at all Green Valley Grocery locations.