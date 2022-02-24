Grubhub Launching 15-Minute Delivery Service

CHICAGO — Food-ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub is partnering with Buyk, a real-time grocery delivery service, to bring "ultrafast" grocery delivery through Buyk and Grubhub branded concepts. Customers will be able to choose from more than 2,000 grocery and convenience items from local and national vendors, as well as Buyk's private label products, that are available for purchase and delivery in 15 minutes or less.

Buyk will handle fulfillment and delivery of the orders. More than 30 locations in New York City and Chicago will participate in the initial launch over the coming weeks.

"We're excited to work with Buyk and together deliver everyday essentials and grocery items even faster to our diners," said Kyle Goings, director of growth and new verticals at Grubhub. "This partnership will make the Grubhub Marketplace a one-stop shop for restaurants, convenience items and grocery supplies, building more diner loyalty and helping drive even more orders to all of our restaurant and merchant partners. We're thrilled to add Buyk to expand the number of options and delivery speed available to our diners."

The partnership with Buyk builds on Grubhub's ongoing efforts in the convenience delivery space. The company recently launched the on-demand service Grubhub Goods in partnership with 7-Eleven Inc.

"We're thrilled to partner with Grubhub to bring real-time retail to an even broader base of consumers," said Buyk CEO James Walker. "This strategic partnership goes far beyond grocery delivery, as Buyk and Grubhub will also cooperate in the areas of hyper-localized assortment and product management, food waste optimization, as well as smart routing and safety protocols to build the best experience for our couriers and our customers."

With the new partnership, Grubhub and Buyk are doubling down on their respective efforts to fight food waste and will donate excess produce and perishable items to local nonprofit organizations, the companies said.