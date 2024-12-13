Guide to Foodservice: Optimizing the Dinner Daypart

Salaria recommends investing in promotional efforts such as discounted meal deal bundles and other special offers designed specifically for dinnertime products. She cautions, though, that operators should not necessarily expect to see an immediate swing in sales.

"The important thing to remember [is that] building new habits takes time and retailers need to stay committed for the long haul," she said.

Dinner daypart success also may be tied into the broader goal of connecting a c-store chain's brand to a particular type of food. At the 2024 NACS Show, Lori Stillman, vice president of research and education at Alexandria, Va.-based NACS, pointed out that consumers can see logos from 10 of the top quick-service restaurant brands — including Taco Bell, Starbucks, Subway and Chipotle — and immediately visualize their signature menu item. Only a few of the top c-store chains can say the same.

According to Stillman, there are three "BIG" rules for winning more of the dinner daypart: be known for something; interrupt the routine; and grow with existing shoppers.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc. followed these rules when it launched the "No Ordinary Chicken" campaign for its fried chicken program. Part of the campaign's success was providing a retail coworker kit of decorations that stores could use, including stickers, danglers, paper hats and in-store posters featuring "coworker faves." To generate excitement, some of the company's leaders even donned chicken costumes.

Succeeding with a signature product must be a companywide effort, said Carrie Wiggins, director of foodservice at Kwik Trip.

"You can't come up with a great concept and not get your buying department in charge of it as well. Or if you are working with a supplier, getting them involved to know that you're really going to be pushing chicken," she said.