Kwik Trip Launches Fried Chicken Giveaway

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Beginning Feb. 27, Kwik Trip Inc. will offer Kwik Rewards members the opportunity to win fried chicken for life.

Kwik Trip offers hand-breaded dark and white meat fried chicken, as well as tenders, roasted whole chicken, crispy fried chicken sandwiches and boneless wings. Each time a registered member purchases any of those products, they will earn sweepstakes entry to win a lifetime supply of the convenience retailer's fried chicken.

"Throughout the years we've given boats, RVs and trucks away, but this will be the first sweepstakes of its kind for us and we're going to have a lot of fun with it," said David Jackson, Kwik Trip director of loyalty and digital marketing.

Rewards members can also spend their Kwik Rewards app visit points to earn additional sweepstakes entries.

"The Fried Chicken for Life Sweepstakes will be a big activation for us on our social media accounts these next few weeks," said Paige Geary, Kwik Trip social media supervisor. "To help jumpstart sweepstakes excitement, we sent our 100-plus brand ambassadors a care package which includes chicken leg keychains, bumper stickers and personalized disposable bibs."

The sweepstakes will officially end on April 8, after which one randomly selected guest will receive one eight-piece fried chicken meal per week, for life. More information about the sweepstakes, along with a full list of rules and restrictions, is available here.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store chain which operates more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner, while stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.

The company recently earmarked $151 million for expansion, with a goal of creating more than 500 new jobs by 2027. It plans to widen its footprint in both Wisconsin and South Dakota, with five stores due to open in the later this year.