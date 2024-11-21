Gulf Oil Goes Live With New Brand Campaign
The campaign features a variety of 15-second to 30-second commercial spots airing on several connected TV offerings, including YouTube, Hulu, Paramount+ and ESPN. Estimated to deliver more than 3 million impressions in 2024, the commercials are currently airing across the Northeast market and expand into growth markets in 2024.
In addition, commercial spots, including Gulf Pay-specific messaging, are running across digital and social media nationwide.
"Keeping the station at the forefront, the campaign shows people in real-life scenarios that we've all found ourselves in," said Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing and payments at Gulf. "Conveying quality, dependability and consistency, Gulf remains dedicated to providing an unmatched fueling experience for our wide-ranging consumer-base. These spots should make you laugh a little and who doesn't need that in their day."
To broaden the campaign's reach and carry the messaging through, Gulf is utilizing billboard signage, radio spots, digital advertising and quarterly site signage to further promote the campaign and appeal to drivers at home, on the road and at Gulf locations.
Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company, owned by RaceTrac Inc., fueling consumers through approximately 1,200 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. Through Metroplex Energy, Gulf is also providing unbranded supply throughout the east coast.