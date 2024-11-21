Gulf Oil Goes Live With New Brand Campaign

"Keeping the station at the forefront, the campaign shows people in real-life scenarios that we've all found ourselves in," said Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing and payments at Gulf. "Conveying quality, dependability and consistency, Gulf remains dedicated to providing an unmatched fueling experience for our wide-ranging consumer-base. These spots should make you laugh a little and who doesn't need that in their day."

To broaden the campaign's reach and carry the messaging through, Gulf is utilizing billboard signage, radio spots, digital advertising and quarterly site signage to further promote the campaign and appeal to drivers at home, on the road and at Gulf locations.

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company, owned by RaceTrac Inc., fueling consumers through approximately 1,200 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. Through Metroplex Energy, Gulf is also providing unbranded supply throughout the east coast.