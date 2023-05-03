Gulf Oil Relaunches Gulf Pay With Stuzo

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. — Gulf Oil unveiled its new Gulf Pay, across its network. The refreshed offering comes through its partnership with Stuzo.

"We're excited … for the relaunch of Gulf Pay, including a robust loyalty offering and a more rewarding experience for the user," said Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing and payments at Gulf Oil. "Our partnership with Stuzo sets the stage for future enhancements that will further benefit our network of Gulf distributors and dealers and their customers."

Originally announced in June 2022, Gulf Pay officially kicked off with a new savings program of 3 cents off per gallon of fuel for all program members who are fully enrolled and complete purchases using Gulf Pay. New program members and those who migrate from Gulf's previous app will enjoy a one-time rollback of 15 cents off per gallon of fuel when paying with the Gulf Pay web or on iOS/Android. Currently, all major network open loop cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay are supported for in-app payments at the pump and in store.

Stuzo's Wallet Steering is powered by its Open Commerce product bundle. The product's proprietary features and method will enable Gulf to track its existing share of program member wallet capacity and programmatically capture its incremental wallet opportunity. According to the company, the platform will allow Gulf to grow not only its member base and engagement rates, but its fuel and in-store transaction volume and basket size. It will also enable Gulf to increase its share of members' fuel wallets profitably and at scale across its entire network of distributors, dealers and consumers.

"Gulf is a well-respected fuel brand with an incredible 120-plus year heritage," said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer at Stuzo. "The relaunch of Gulf Pay is just the beginning of a multiyear journey Gulf and Stuzo have embarked on, with the goal of further improving how Gulf engages with its retailers, builds loyal relationships with its consumers and delivers greater business outcomes."

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Stuzo's managed software services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce and mobile storefront solutions. Their product suite includes, Activate for intelligent 1:1 loyalty, Transact for contactless commerce, and Experience for modern digital storefronts.

Wellesley Hills-based Gulf fuels consumers through approximately 1,400 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide.