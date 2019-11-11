​Gulf Teams Up With New England Patriots in New Partnership

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. — Gulf Oil and the New England Patriots are teaming up for a multi-year partnership, which will offer exclusive on-field experiences and opportunities to save at the pump.

As part of the deal, Gulf kicked off the football season with a "Patriots Net Duty with a Hand from Gulf" sweepstakes, which grants three winners with two tickets to a regular season Patriots home game. Tickets include the opportunity to watch the first half of the game from the field, hoist the net any time the Patriots score and be featured on the jumbotron.

To enter for a chance to win, entrants simply create an account with Gulf Pay, Gulf's mobile app, and/or sign up for Gulf's promotional emails. The sweepstakes runs from Sept. 5 through Dec. 6.

"The Patriots are pumped up to partner with Gulf, a nationally recognized brand headquartered here in Massachusetts," said Murray Kohl, Patriots vice president of corporate sponsorship sales. "Gulf has been fueling Patriots fans for decades and we are looking forward to working with them to reward three lucky fans with some very unique experiences."

Additionally, Gulf signed on as the exclusive fuel partner of the Patriots365 loyalty program, offering 10 to 20 percent back on linked Visa transactions at participating Gulf stations throughout New England.

The Patriots365 integration adds visibility to nearly 60,000 season ticket members, plus more than 60,000 wait list fans by rewarding credits that can go toward ticket balances or future Patriots purchases every time they fill up at a Gulf station.

"This partnership brings together two local brands to provide savings to consumers of New England. Through Patriots365, fans are experiencing savings from multiple retailers and now exclusively on fuel at Gulf," said Nikki Fales, director of marketing at Gulf. "The program is a great way for us to team up and fuel fans to and from the stadium and anywhere their lives take them."

This new partnership pays homage to Gulf's New England roots and is designed to drive more traffic to Gulf locations through prominent in-stadium signage, Patriots Monday and Friday night radio spots, digital advertising, and more, the company stated.

Wellesley-based Gulf operates approximately 1,800 branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide.