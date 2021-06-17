Gulf Unveils New Brand Platform & Modernized Image

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. — Gulf Oil unveiled a new brand platform that reinforces the fuel distributor's dedication to evolving with the ever-changing demands of today's consumer.

"It All Starts Here" features modernized elements of Gulf's brand iconography, including an update to the famous Gulf disc, a refreshed font and the introduction of new vibrant colors.

When approaching from the street, the overall image has shifted to boldly feature orange as the primary color to brighten the lot and present a welcoming look and feel.

"We continue to make significant improvements to our brand offering, ensuring an all-encompassing experience and new ways to keep our customers moving well beyond the pump," said Gulf Chief Marketing Officer Sue Hayden. "This platform focuses on owning a new value, one of being a locally-connected brand that understands how to make the travel experience reliably easy."

The brand platform signals a change for the brand, with a look and feel that conveys friendliness and ease, according to Gulf. The branding embodies the company’s tradition of customer service, building upon past innovations and appealing to a more diverse consumer base with a much broader set of needs.