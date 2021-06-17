Gulf Unveils New Brand Platform & Modernized Image
WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. — Gulf Oil unveiled a new brand platform that reinforces the fuel distributor's dedication to evolving with the ever-changing demands of today's consumer.
"It All Starts Here" features modernized elements of Gulf's brand iconography, including an update to the famous Gulf disc, a refreshed font and the introduction of new vibrant colors.
When approaching from the street, the overall image has shifted to boldly feature orange as the primary color to brighten the lot and present a welcoming look and feel.
"We continue to make significant improvements to our brand offering, ensuring an all-encompassing experience and new ways to keep our customers moving well beyond the pump," said Gulf Chief Marketing Officer Sue Hayden. "This platform focuses on owning a new value, one of being a locally-connected brand that understands how to make the travel experience reliably easy."
The brand platform signals a change for the brand, with a look and feel that conveys friendliness and ease, according to Gulf. The branding embodies the company’s tradition of customer service, building upon past innovations and appealing to a more diverse consumer base with a much broader set of needs.
"'It All Starts Here' is a unified, action-oriented message that carries with it an entirely new energy to a cross-generational audience," commented Nikki Fales, director of marketing at Gulf. "People of all ages will connect with the real-life and aspirational elements the new campaign radiates."
The campaign will feature 30- and 15-second commercial spots airing on connected television throughout the summer driving season. The spots focus on the everyday lives Gulf fuels and demonstrates that opportunities are endless if they begin with a great start.
Additionally, advertising will be featured on station signage, billboards, social media and in digital ads on platforms including YouTube, Waze and GasBuddy.
Wellesley Hills-based Gulf Oil operates approximately 1,400 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. It also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide.