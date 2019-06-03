Gulf Unveils New 'Fresh & Modern' Retail Fuel Image

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass — Gulf Oil is launching a new logo and retail fuel image with a fresh, modern look.

The new look is designed to encompass brand equities that have kept the Gulf brand strong for more than 100 years, according to the company.

The retail image features a refresh of its iconic logo that has brighter variations on its classic colors, a friendlier typeface and warm gradient sun imagery. It is designed to leave a lasting impression through the eye-catching main identity, bold branding on the canopy and bursts of colors throughout the forecourt.

"Our consumers and distributors are looking for more from the Gulf brand and this is an opportunity for us to capture their attention with a look unlike any other in the market today," said Gulf Oil President and CEO Eric Johnson. "The refreshed image is one of the critical elements of strengthening Gulf as a first-class brand and fuels supplier."

Gulf plans to kick off the market launch by rebranding approximately 700 locations in the Northeast over the next two years. This includes 11 flagship locations on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The company will provide branded distributors with a reimage program and offer competitive conversion incentives to customers looking to grow their portfolio.

"We are extremely excited to launch the new contemporary design this spring. This represents a turning point for Gulf and our customers' ability to grow the business together in a more powerful way," said Sue Hayden, chief marketing officer for Gulf Oil. "The reaction to our prototype sites and plans for a full scale market rollout have been overwhelmingly positive."

A branded diesel offering, an updated Gulf Express convenience store image and sleek car wash signage are also included in the new image package and complementary to the new fuel experience.

The image is currently being tested at several prototype locations in New England. Gulf plans to introduce the new image to its portfolio of distributors and dealers through a series of road shows starting this month.

Wellesley-based Gulf Oil is a diversified refined products terminal operator and distributor of motor fuels.