H-E-B Refreshes Its Convenience Stores

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B Grocery Co. is rebranding its convenience stores to H-E-B Fresh Bites in conjunction with a refresh of its c-stores intended to provide customers more options for produce, prepared food and convenient meal options.

On April 17, the first H-E-B Fresh Bites opened at a new site adjacent to the H-E-B in Leander, Texas. The H-E-B c-store in Lytle, Texas, is also undergoing renovations and will introduce the Fresh Bites brand when work is complete in the coming weeks. The latter location will remain operational during renovations.

H-E-B currently operates12 c-stores throughout Texas. Starting this year, the company plans to continue its plans to update the layout of its remaining stores to the H-E-B Fresh Bites brand, although no timelines have been set for those updates.

"At H-E-B, we're always looking to provide Texans convenient ways to get their hands on quality, fresh foods that are good for them," said Scott Campbell, H-E-B convenience store operations manager. "With the introduction of H-E-B Fresh Bites, we're bringing the freshest products to our customers who are on the go but want a better alternative to traditional convenience store snacks."

The renovated stores will offer customers an array of fresh options that, according to the company, go beyond offerings usually found at a traditional convenience store. H-E-B Fresh Bites locations will feature several refrigerated cases stocked with items such as fresh produce, salads, sandwiches and sushi made daily, as well as meat and cheese snacks, fresh juices, kombucha and Meal Simple options. Throughout the store, customers will also find H-E-B Select Ingredients items in addition to normal convenience offerings such as soft drink fountains, beer and wine and other snacks.

Both of the new c-store sites also include True Texas Tacos, a concept H-E-B launched in San Antonio in 2018 that showcases a menu of more than a dozen breakfast and specialty tacos. Selections range from traditional Tex-Mex offerings such as bacon and eggs, or beans and cheese, to more specialized choices such as barbacoa and chopped Texas brisket.

Founded in 1905 and based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 145,000 partners and operates more than 420 grocery stores throughout Texas and northeast Mexico. It opened its first convenience store location in 2016.