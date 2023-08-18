Haffner's Grows Its Heating Oil & Propane Business

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Haffner's acquired Hartmann Oil & Propane, expanding its heating oil and propane presence.

Haffner's network of gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and foodservice locations complements the heating oil and propane distribution services offered by Hartmann Oil & Propane. This strategic move allows Haffner's to provide comprehensive energy solutions to families and businesses across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and southern Maine.

According to Haffner's, the company sees this strategic acquisition as a natural extension of its core values and a testament to its unwavering dedication to the communities it serves. Based in Exeter, N.H., Hartmann Oil & Propane has earned a strong reputation for its commitment to customers, serving thousands of households in its three-state footprint since 1983.

"Our heritage as a family-owned business runs deep, and it has always been at the heart of everything we do. Welcoming Hartmann Oil & Propane into our family is a momentous occasion for us. Their customer-centric approach and focus on safety and reliability perfectly align with our values, and together, we are poised to continue providing the highest level of service and care to our extended family of customers," said Jeff Black, CEO of Haffner's.

According to the two companies, at the heart of this acquisition is a shared commitment to family values, safety and community.

"We are thrilled to be joining Haffner's, a company that shares our deep-rotted commitment to family values," said Andrew Hartmann, owner of Hartmann Oil& Propane. "Our customers have always been at the heart of our business, and we are excited to continue serving them with the same care and dedication as we become part of the Haffner's family."

The deal follows Haffner's acquisition of Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil earlier this summer.

Based in Lawrence, Haffner's is one of the largest wholesale distributors of fuel in New England. A subsidiary of Energy North Group, the Haffner's brand operates 71 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and foodservice locations. It also distributes heating oil and propane while providing HVAC to 45,000 customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and southern Maine.