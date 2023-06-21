Haffner's Grows in Massachusetts Through Two Deals

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Haffner's expanded its presence in Massachusetts through the recent acquisition of Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil.

The new additions continue the company's rapid growth from the last decade.

The Concord Oil deal included a gas station and convenience store located at 68 Central Street in Acton, Mass., several bulk storage facilities located in Acton and Concord, and a home heating delivery and HVAC business that serves communities in Middlesex County.

"Concord Oil and its employees are excited to be a part of the Haffner’s family," said Mike Whaley, owner of Concord Oil. "Their culture of family, community and safety is what stood out to us and ensured they would not only take care of our people but carry on our reputation for reliable delivery and dependable service."

Having provided oil and propane delivery and HVAC services to countless customers in Worcester County, Mass., for more than 75 years, Huhtala Oil & Propane concentrates on providing quality service, according to the company. Huhtala's East Templeton, Mass., office located at 198 Patriots Road, which also contains a Mobil gas station with diesel offering, will begin operating under the Haffner's name later this year.

"We have partnered with Huhtala Oil & Propane and Concord Oil to expand our energy resources and offer customers a wider range of options through Haffner's," said Jeff Black, owner and CEO of Haffner's. "Both of these companies are committed to providing top-notch quality and service, and we will ensure that this tradition continues to thrive and expand alongside us."

Based in Lawrence, Haffner's is one of the largest wholesale distributors of fuel in New England. A subsidiary of Energy North Group, the Haffner's brand operates 71 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and food service locations. It operates gas stations and car washes in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine and distributes heating oil and propane while providing HVAC to 45,000 customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and southern Maine.