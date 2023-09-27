Halloween Spending Projected to Surpass $12B

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Consumers are getting into the spirit of Halloween this year, expecting to spend more on tricks and treats.

According to the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion — exceeding last year's record spending of $10.6 billion. A record number of consumers (73 percent) will participate in Halloween-related activities this year, up from 69 percent in 2022.

"More Americans than ever will be reaching into their wallets and spending a record amount of money to celebrate Halloween this year," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "Consumers will be shopping early for festive décor and other related items and retailers are prepared with the inventory to help customers and their families take part in this popular and fun tradition."

Like previous years, the top ways consumers are planning to celebrate are handing out candy (68 percent), decorating their home or yard (53 percent) or dressing in costume (50 percent). However, in a return to pre-pandemic norms, more consumers also plan to throw or attend a party (32 percent) or take their children trick-or-treating (28 percent).

Per person spending is also up as consumers plan to spend a record $108.24 each, up from the previous record of $102.74 in 2021. The greatest increase in spending came from costumes, which are more popular than ever, NRF found.