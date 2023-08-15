NRF's New Initiative Focuses on Technology Innovation & Risk

WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Retail Federation (NRF) launched the NRF Center for Digital Risk & Innovation, which will serve as the focal point for the organization's engagement on technology issues that have significant policy and risk management implications for the global retail industry

[Read more: Convenience & Gas Retailers Land Spots on NRF's Top 100 List]

The initial areas of focus will include cybersecurity, digital fraud prevention, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

"The NRF Center for Digital Risk & Innovation will enhance our ability to shape the public debate on technology issues important to the retail community," said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO. "Its work will ensure that retailers can remain innovative, competitive and secure in serving their customers as the technology landscape continues to evolve."

NRF Vice President of Retail Technology and Cybersecurity Christian Becker will serve as executive director. The center will be governed by an external advisory board composed of senior-level retail technology executives, industry partners, academics and other subject matter experts, while also leveraging existing activities from NRF's CIO council, IT security council, fraud prevention professionals working group and AI working group.

"This marks an important step to further amplify the voice of the retail industry in policy debates on key technology issues," said Stephanie Martz, NRF chief administrative officer and general counsel. "The recommendations and best practices developed through the NRF Center for Digital Risk & Innovation will serve retailers of all sizes as they navigate investing in technology as a competitive advantage."

Retail technology is a continued focus of NRF. Earlier this year, the organization's annual expo highlighted innovation in the foodservice industry, especially those that may improve operations and backend work. NRF has also continued its efforts to lobby on behalf of consumer-focused legislation, specifically focusing on credit card swipe fee reform.

Washington, D.C.-based NRF is the world's largest retail trade association.