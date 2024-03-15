Han-Dee Hugo's Launches New App & Loyalty Program

Liquid Barcodes' recent Verifone loyalty integration certification will also allow the platform to more seamlessly integrate Han-Dee Hugo's current Verifone point-of-sale system.

"We are excited to partner with Sampson Bladen Oil Co., Verifone and Rovertown to deliver this state-of-the-art loyalty technology solution to Han-Dee Hugo's customers," said Saurabh Swarup, general manager of North America at Liquid Barcodes. "Liquid Barcodes has been providing loyalty solutions and subscription programs to retailers around the world and it is exciting to be expanding with U.S. retailers joining the ranks of our global loyalty customer base."

On top of the new functions, the app was refreshed with a simplified design which will allow customers to more easily select from several car wash subscription packages.

Finally, the back-end application will be integrated with product scan data to ensure age-restricted products are accurately and appropriately marketed with a reporting loop to the respective organizations.

The Han-Dee Hugo's loyalty with subscription app is set to launch to customers in the second quarter of 2024.

[Read more: Innovation Leads to Higher-End Car Wash Experiences]

Liquid Barcodes is a global loyalty and digital marketing technology partner specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries.

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Clinton, Sampson Bladen Oil started as a petroleum products provider to Sampson, Bladen and Columbus counties in North Carolina. It expanded into the convenience store segment in 1980 where the first Han-Dee Hugo's was opened in Southeastern North Carolina carrying UNOCAL gasoline. Building off the acquisition of nine convenience stores in the Raleigh/Durham market in 1993, the company has since grown to 110 convenience store locations with seven Subways and five Little Caesar's restaurants, and 25 car washes.