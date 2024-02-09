Enmarket Rolls Out Car Wash Subscription App

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket, through a partnership with Liquid Barcodes Inc., introduced a Marketwash mobile app, which offers customers monthly subscription car washing options at their relevant locations.

According to the company, this is a first-in-the-market program which was created to provide guests with a frictionless and contactless car care solution.

"Enmarket has long embraced technology to serve and engage customers and is looking forward to introducing the easy-to-use Marketwash app to provide a convenient, fast car wash experience," said Matt Clements, Enmarket president. "Our marketing and car wash teams had a great vision for this product that Liquid Barcodes helped bring to life. We are now excited to share it with our customers."

Customers can subscribe to the program via the Marketwash standalone mobile app, where they will be able to select from several car wash subscription packages, add-ons or one-time washes for a contactless car wash experience. The app itself is currently available for download on both Apple and Android devices.

Enmarket initially entered into the car wash business in the mid-1990s before rebranding all of its car washes to Marketwash in 2015. The company now operates 25 Marketwash in-bay washes with three additional locations slated to be added in 2024.

Since its founding in 2000, Liquid Barcodes has developed numerous apps and loyalty programs for well-known companies throughout the c-store and foodservice industries. Some of its most recent projects have included developing a fuel discount program for Smith Oil Co. and a car wash program similar to Enmarket's package for FastLane.

Headquartered in Savannah, Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 130 convenience stores — including 29 Eatery locations — in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 13 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry's Giant Subs, Baldino's and Fuzzy's Taco Shop. The company was initially founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964.