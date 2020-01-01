Press enter to search
Harvest Snaps Popper Duos

The kid-centric snack relaunches with new flavors and revamped packaging.
Calbee North America's Harvest Snaps brand relaunched Harvest Snaps Popper Duos. The kid-centric snack has been modified to fit consumers’ craving to make mindless munching a more enjoyable and healthier experience, according to the maker. Along with revamped packaging, the duo of flavors is now combined into a single puff, and new featured flavors include: Yellow & White Cheddar, BBQ & Ranch, and Salsa & Cheddar. Made from green peas or red lentils, Popper Duos are always baked, never fried.

