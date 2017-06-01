Hatch Loyalty & Buy It Mobility Networks Partnership

Hatch Loyalty (formerly Belly) and Buy It Mobility Networks (BIM), an ACH-based payment platform that enables retailers to build more meaningful relationships with their customers, have embarked on a commercial partnership. This collaboration empowers gas stations and convenience stores to develop loyalty programs that offer shoppers relevant and meaningful rewards based on their purchase behavior, according to the companies. BIM’s white-label ACH platform will now be fully integrated with Hatch’s customer engagement platform that allows consumers to earn points toward discounts. The partnership will enable consumers to participate in retailers’ loyalty programs through their mobile apps, triggering personalized marketing offers and communication while simultaneously increasing sales for the retailer. The combined offering will benefit gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and pharmacies by activating unique in-store deals for customers who seek convenient, personalized shopping experiences.