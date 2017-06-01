Press enter to search
Hatch Loyalty & CARDFREE Partnership

Combines personalized engagement and mobile wallet services.
Loyalty provider Hatch Loyalty, formerly Belly, and mobile merchant platform CARDFREE have formed a partnership that combines their capabilities to bring personalized engagement and mobile wallet services to large retailers. The partnership will provide gas stations and convenience stores with order-ahead, stored-value, engagement and loyalty services. Adding Hatch Loyalty services to CARDFREE’s end-to-end enterprise mobile wallet platform will further enable personalized offers, real-time engagement and self-service tools, according to the companies.

