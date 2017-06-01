Heineken H41 Limited-Edition Lager

H41, a new limited-edition lager from Heineken, is brewed using a rare "mother" yeast discovered in Patagonia. The discovery inspired the Heineken brand’s Master Brewers to create a new lager, playing with the newly discovered yeast. H41 represents a new beer style called Wild Lager — a lager beer made with a yeast found in nature — characterized by a fuller taste, with spicy notes balanced by subtle fruity hints. H41 has a 5.3 percent ABV, slightly higher than Heineken’s 5 percent ABV.