Heineken USA is reintroducing Heineken Minis, smaller versions of the popular beer. They feature the same traditionally smooth, nicely blended bitterness and clean finish as a full-size Heineken, according to the maker. Heineken Minis are currently ​​​​​​available in 7-ounce bottles and 8.5-ounce cans in 24 states, with expansion to additional markets planned for later in the year. Heineken Minis are part of the brand's "Summer of Cans" retail campaign, an interactive scratch-to-reveal program activated with a QR code that encourages shoppers to enjoy, scan, and win at the point-of-purchase. Shoppers simply scan to enter the sweepstakes and “scratch” the star on the digital can to reveal a prize.