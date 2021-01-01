Heineken USA is entering the fast-growing slim can market by updating the style of Heineken Original while retaining the fan-favorite taste. Initially launching in Florida in March, Heineken Original Slim Cans will replace the current 12-ounce cans on-shelf. They will be available in six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs. The company will support the launch through digital and and social media, out-of-home advertising and local radio endorsements, as well as in-store visibility and point-of-sale materials showcasing the new slim can. The update was prompted in part by consumer perception of slims cans as more premium, modern and classy, according to Heineken USA. A national launch is being considered for 2022.