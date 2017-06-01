Heineken “Spread Holiday Cheer” Campaign

Through a new campaign, Heineken plans to “Spread Holiday Cheer” in November and December. The program will give beer drinkers a chance to win up to $5,000, and Heineken is also offering an exclusive, limited-edition Magnum bottle (50.7 ounces). This new holiday campaign is integrated with Heineken’s existing “There’s More Behind the Star” credentials campaign. “Spread Holiday Cheer” focuses on product quality, rich heritage, and the joys of giving big throughout the season, according to the brand. Customers can win up to $5,000 in addition to other prizes by snapping a picture of their receipt with a Heineken or Heineken Light purchase and texting it to 88500. Holiday-themed point-of-sale materials will promote the program at retail and on-premise.