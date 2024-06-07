Hele Kicks Off Fuel Promotion for Rewards Members

"This summer we are excited that Hele app users will save [25 cents] per gallon, and can test their luck by entering the Hele Tokyo Flyaway," said Brian Gray, head of marketing at Par Pacific Holdings Inc., parent company to Hele stores. "We are delighted to offer our members exclusive giveaways alongside everyday savings."

There is no cost to enter the Hele Tokyo Flyaway. Residents of Hawaii aged 18 years and older are allowed to enter once via the Hele app. The winner will need to establish a free HawaiianMiles account in order to receive the HawaiianMiles.

The Hele app is available via Google Play or Apple App Store. Hele Kama'aina Rewards members can earn points with every purchase, receive exclusive offers and enjoy a 25-cent fuel discount every day. Points are redeemable for gas discounts and in-store items.

Par Pacific's wholly owned subsidiary nomnom also recently launched a summer sweepstakes. Between May 1 and July 31, nomnom rewards members can take part in the Bases Loaded Fly-Away Sweepstakes for the chance to win a roundtrip vacation for two to Colorado.

Headquartered in Houston, Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii. Hele is a Hawaiian word that means "to go" in English.