Summer Promotions Hit the Convenience Channel
Promotional deals for all guests include:
- Buy two, get one free ONE bar
- Two for $5 on any king-sized Reese's, Hershey's or Kit Kat bar
- Two for $5 on any king-sized Mars bar
- Two for $4 Lay's and Cheetos XXVL bags
- Free Frazil Fridays in June
Perks for fas REWARDS members include:
- Buy two Pepsi 12- or 15-packs and get a pizza free
- Earn a free pizza when you buy any multipack of beer
- Buy any 16-ounce Rockstar Energy drink or 20-ounce Pepsi family soda and get a Big Slice for 79 cents
- Two for $3.33 mix and match Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
- Buy a Tyson Chicken Sandwich, get a $1 large fountain drink
- Three for $5 single-serve Little Debbie snack and save 5 cents off per gallon
- Two for $4.44 Slim Jim and save 10 cents per gallon
- Two for $4.50 on 16-ounce Monster Energy drinks
- Two for $5 on 8.4-ounce Red Bull energy drinks
- Two for $6 on 12-ounce Red Bull energy drinks and save 10 cents per gallon on fuel
- Free iced coffee on Fridays
"Summer's here, a time for road trips and vacations in the sun. At GPM, we're fueling the fun with our '100 Days of Summer' deals where our customers can save on their favorite foods, candy and beverages for travel," said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. "With this season's promotions, we highlight some our customers' favorite items at discounted prices, including our best-selling pizza, where you can get a Big Slice of pizza for 79 cents when you buy a 16-ounce Rockstar."
Richmond-based ARKO Corp. owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. The company operates in four reportable segments: retail, wholesale, GPM Petroleum and fleet fueling.
TravelCenters of America
From May 24 through Sept. 2, TA will host "Summermania," which will offer customers the chance to win more than $100,000 in prizes.
The kickoff to "Summermania" begins Memorial Day weekend, when guests will receive 10 cents off per gallon any grade of gasoline on May 24.
Throughout the summer, guests can visit tasummermania.com for a chance to win:
Candy for a year (June prize)
A free meal every week at Country Pride or Iron Skillet (July prize)
Free gas for a year via a bp gift card (August prize)
In addition to monthly prizes, everyday giveaways will include:
• Free fountain drink or coffee
• Free meal at one of TA's quick-service restaurants
• Free meal at one of TA's full-service restaurants
A grand prize winner will also enjoy a trip for four to anywhere in the contiguous United States.
Westlake-based TA, part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.