Summer Promotions Hit the Convenience Channel

RICHMOND, Va. and WESTLAKE, Ohio — GPM Investments LLC and TravelCenters of America (TA) join fellow convenience store operators with the launch of specialty promotions and sweepstakes for the summer season.

GPM Investments

GPM, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., will hold the chain's "100 Days of Summer" promotion through Sept. 3.

Available across ARKO's network of brands, the company's partnership with various suppliers will allow customers to save on numerous products, including beverages, food and candy. Extra discounts are available for fas REWARDS members.